Om Raut Calls Adipurush An ‘action Film’, Says He Stands By His Interpretation Of Ramayana

Adipurush, which is a re-telling of Ramayana in the 21st century, has caught people's attention for its VFX and CGI. However, a section of the audience is not happy about the fact that it plays out like a pure action film. In an exclusive conversation with Republic's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the filmmaker along with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir opened up about this criticism and stood by their interpretation of this epic.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is an adaptation of the Hindu epic The Ramayana.

Initial reports indicate that the film has opened to thunderous response at the box office.

The movie relies heavily on special effects and CGI, which were all made in India.

Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir assert that Ramayana is an action film

Another discussion surrounding the film is the portrayal of Lord Ram, played by actor Prabhas in the film. Some have argued that the movie has depicted Ram as an “angry man on a killing spree”. Speaking on whether the movie falls under the action genre, the director clarified that the film is not called Ramayana and that they have called it “Adipurush because it is one section within the Ramayana”, just a part of the massive tale. He added that the part shown in the film is the “Yuddh Kaand’ that too a small portion of it.

A PIL was filed against the makers for showing Lord Ram as an angry man and for taking creative liberty with the film. Reacting to this, Raut says, “He is in the war field, he is in the middle of a war, he is also a king, so he is aggressive, he is in the war space”. He further defended his version of the tale by comparing it to Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana which showed intense action using technology which was "extremely modern”. He said, “Ramayan made an impact on me as a child, today we are making Adipurush to make an impact on the future, the youth of the country”.

Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir also weighed in on the matter. Busting a few myths he said, “yeh ek rumour hai ki bhagwan Shri Ram ko kabhi krodh nahi aaya tha" (it is a rumour that Lord Ram never got angry). He also quoted a shloka from Tulsi Das’ Ramayana which noted the aggressive side of Lord Ram. “Krodh kabhi Shri Ram ko aaya nahi yeh baat poori tarah se galat hai aur yeh ek perception humne apne mann mein baitha diya hai" (It is wrong that Shri Ram never got angry, it is a perception that we have built in our mind), concluded Manoj Muntashir.

Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir reveal unknown facts about Adipurush

The VFX and CGI used in Om Raut's Adipurush has been in the limelight for a while. Many have praised the film's special effects. Reacting to the same, the film’s director proudly asserted that all graphics used in the film are 100% made in India. The director added, “there are 6 studios based out of India in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and it is where this film is made”. “I am very proud to say that every studio that has worked on this film is 100% Indian”, Raut mentioned.

Adipurush has been released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.