'Adipurush': Director Om Raut Shares Shooting Update, Fans Express Excitement

Ever since makers of the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush announced the filming, fans have been curious to watch their favourite stars together on screen. The film helmed by Om Raut comprises an ensemble star cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. Recently, director Om Raut took to his Instagram stories and shared a video with the hashtag “#Adipurush.”

Adipurush new schedule shooting begins

Since then the fans have been excited to know more about the developments on the shooting and started trending the film to express their excitement. One of the netizens shared the poster of the film and informed that the “#Adipurush 3rd schedule started today at Mumbai. Prabhas will join soon.” Another Twitter user shared the picture of the clapper board that showed the “3rd schedule & 38th Day” of the film’s shooting. A third user chimed in and wrote, “3rd Schedule & Day 38 of #Adipurush shooting with @kritisanon.” Another netizen echoed similar feelings and wrote, “#Adipurush new schedule begins today; #Prabhas joins Later. #Radheshyam on one side, #Adipirush here, and #PrabhasNagAshwin start pre-production... everyone starts the work and waiting for #Salaar too.”

#Adipurush 3rd schedule started today at Mumbai

#Prabhas will join the sets soon pic.twitter.com/1EEHFjXSbd — Kaattalan Media (@Kaattalan_media) July 3, 2021

Recently, actress Kriti Sanon indulged in an "Ask me Anything" session on Instagram and fans dropped several questions for her. Amid her interaction, a user requested her to reveal something about Adipurush. Kriti remarked that it's one of her "most exciting projects" and that it's a totally "different experience" for her. "Loving every bit of it," she wrote. Not only this, but she also made an appeal to the director of the film, Om, and wrote, "Can we please resume soon."

Adipurush will be a multilingual period drama that will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well, and the tagline on the film poster read, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil." The film will see Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan essaying the character of Ravan. Kriti Sanon in Adipurush will be seen as Sita. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

IMAGE: OMRAUT/Twitter/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.