Adipurush Eyeing Unprecedented Number Abroad & In India: Om Raut Reveals Why It Matters

Adipurush released in theatres on June 16 and has received mixed responses from audiences across India. On the big day of the movie's release, director Om Raut along with writer Manoj Muntashir exclusively spoke with Arnab Goswami on 'The Debate' on Republic TV.

3 Things you need to know:

Adipurush's cast has actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan among others.

It has been directed by Om Raut who is known for films like Tanhaji and Haunted - 3D

It has been criticised for its VFX work

'Adipurush advances very high for the next few days,' says Om Raut

#HinduReawakening | This film is for everyone. If I were to say I understand Ramayan, I'd be wrong. It's too vast for anyone to understand fully. What little bit I've understood, I've tried to put on film: @omraut, #Adipurush Director pic.twitter.com/5ThniSXG0N — Republic (@republic) June 16, 2023

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Raut reflected on what his movie is aiming for in terms of revenue and why is it important. Believed to have been made at an estimated budget of Rs 600 crore, it is the most expensive Bollywood movie of all time.

"I am very happy to say that we are going for an unprecedented number of day 1 of the global box office. Definitely, it is a huge number in India but when you look at the global box office, it is a very large number. What I am told is 'Om you will be surprised." Raut said sharing what he has been told about the potential earnings of Adipurush. He also claimed that the show is going to be houseful for the weekend proving that it has been well accepted by the audience.

(Adipurush makers have been recieving a lot of criticism for their VFX shots | Image: Prabhas/Instagram)

"You need that validation as a filmmaker. You need to know that there are so many people that are liking your work. I was going through the ticketing websites and for tomorrow all the charts are looking orange which means the advances for tomorrow are very high. Advances for Sunday and Monday also are very high, which means people are actually liking it," Raut said. "The type of responses we are getting from cinema halls, the way people are cheering and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' really makes me feel very happy," he added.

When asked if the film is only for practicing Hindus, Raut said, "This film is for every living being. The way of Ram is Ramayan. It is for everyone. Whatever little I have learned about Ramayan, I have tried to portray it on celluloid. If you make a kid draw a painting for Prabhu Shri Ram, it may look the best but the spirituality that the kid has, that is something I will appreciate."