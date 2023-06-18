Adipurush Inspired By Ramayana, Not An Adaptation, Says Writer Manoj Muntashir

Adipurush's dialogue writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla has been facing criticism for the dialogues he has penned for the film, especially for Lord Hanuman's character. However, that's not all. Many have also questioned whether the writer has fallen back on his promise that he was making an "exact copy" of the Ramayana with Adipurush. In an exclusive chat with Republic, Manoj Muntashir addressed these issues raised about Adipurush.

Manoj Muntashir explains Adipurush is inspired by Ramayana

As per Manoj Muntashir's old interviews, he had claimed that he would be retelling the exact tale of Ramayana through Adipurush. Following the release of the film, several fans complained that he had duped the public by not narrating the exact story of Ramayana. People have questioned whether this falls in the purview of taking 'creative liberties', or whether Adipurush is just 'inspired' by the Ramayan, or whether the film's narrative is the narrative of the epic Ramayana itself.

In a detaiuled response, Manoj Muntashir told Republic Bharat (translated), "What is Tulsidas's Ramayana? It was a work inspired by Valmiki's Ramayana. That's why there are several differences in the narratives presented in each of these versions. So, when we make a film like Adipurush that tells the tale of the Ramayana, it is obvious that it is an inspired work."

He further added, "There are 300 different versions of the epic that exist in the country. When we speak of an exact, 'hundred percent' replica of the Ramayana, which one of these 300 versions should I depict word for word? Whenever we retell an epic tale like the Ramayana, we make it our own and narrate it to suit the concurrent time and era. Such are the spoken/oral traditions of epics like the Ram Katha. So, it is obvious that if I take inspiration from a story, I will retell it my way, just like Valmiki and Tulsidas."

Manoj Muntashir also penned the songs of Adipurush

Manoj Muntashir, didn't just write dialogues for Om Raut's mythological drama Adipurush. He also penned the lyrics for the film's songs - Ram Siya Ram, Jai Shri Ram and Shivoham. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Sonal Chouhan among others.