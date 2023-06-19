Adipurush Makers Urge Kathmandu Mayor To View Film In Its Artistic Form Amid Ban In Nepal

Pokhara Metropolitan City recently joined Kathmandu in imposing a ban on Indian films, stemming from the controversy surrounding the dialogues in Adipurush. Following the ban in Kathmandu, the production company of the film, T-Series, wrote a letter to the Nepali Mayor.

T-Series issues a letter

T-Series, the production company of Adipurush has expressed concerns to Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah regarding the ban imposed on the controversial movie in Nepal's capital city. The film, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has faced criticism and disputes over its storyline and dialogues. In the letter, they expressed that the disputed dialogue was not intended to cause disharmony. They requested that the film be viewed in its artistic form and support its objective of generating interest in history among a large audience.

(Film producer Bhushan Kumar along with the Adipurush team | Image: Twitter)

All Indian films banned in Kathmandu

Following Mayor Balendra Shah's warning, cinema halls in Kathmandu promptly ceased the screening of Adipurush due to security concerns. The Mayor reiterated his objection to the film, urging theaters not to show it until the alleged mistake was rectified. Nepal's Censor Board also withheld permission for its release. Not only this, Kathmandu and Pokhara banned all Indian films.

As per the Mayor, this move aims to protect Nepal's "national interest and cultural identity". The ban on Indian films will remain in effect until the objectionable parts are removed. Both cities have directed cinema halls to replace Bollywood films with non-Indian alternatives. The ongoing dialogue controversy continues to generate attention and calls for diplomatic resolutions between Nepal and India.

(File photo of cinema hall | Image: Shutterstock)

What is the controversy?

Following its global release on Friday, the film Adipurush initially included a controversial dialogue that referred to Sita as the 'daughter of India'. According to the Ramayana, Sita, the character in question, was born in Nepal's Janakpur, and Lord Rama traveled there to marry her. This didn't go well with the citizens of Nepal.

(Stills of Kriti Sanon from Adipurush | Image: Twitter)

The Mayor of Kathmandu immediately issued a warning against the film. However, in response to objections raised by the Nepali censor board, the dialogue was promptly removed, leading to a delay in the film's release. In addition to the Mayor's opposition, various political party-affiliated organizations have protested against the film, vowing to prevent its screening until the alleged errors are corrected. (Inputs from ANI)