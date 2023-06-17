Adipurush: Manoj Muntashir Reacts To Controversy Surrounding Lord Hanuman's Dialogues

Adipurush, one of the biggest films of the year, hit the screens on June 16. Director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir of the film sat down for an exclusive conversation with Republic's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. They addressed the controversy surrounding the film and hailed the audience for the phenomenal response.

3 things you need to know

Adipurush released globally in theatres on June 16.

The film is helmed by Om Raut and the dialogue is penned by Manoj Muntashir.

As per trade analysts, the movie is expected to collect ₹80-100 crore nett across India.

Adipurush dialogue writer defends Lord Hanuman’s dialogues

Adipurush dialogues have come under the scanner as a section of people are calling Lord Hanuman’s lines disrespectful. A particular dialogue that received severe backlash is when Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman says, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki”. The dialogue writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir was asked if he meant to oversimplify the dialogue or it was an error on their part.

Manoj Muntashir asserted that the oversimplification of the words was “not an error, (but) a completely meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for the film”. He also shared that the people are not talking about the deeper, more impactful dialogues delivered by Prabhas as Raghava or Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Defending the colloquial dialogues, the writer also asks ‘inn dialogues mein kya hai aisa jo kamzor hai’ (what is so weak in these dialogues).

Om Raut defends fillm's language

Om Raut said that the film has not insulted Lord Hanuman or the Hindu religion. He added that the dialogues were made simple deliberately and not every character in the film can speak in the same way. Muntashir also reiterated that “humare yahan daadiyan, naniyan jab (Ramayan ki) kathaye sunati thi, jo isi bhaasha mein sunaati thi” (In our place, grandmothers narrate the trailers of Ramayana in a similar language). For that particular dialogue the writer argued, “yeh dialogue iss desh ke bade bade sant, bade bade katha vachak aisi hi bolte hai jaise maine likha hai” (Oral retellings and priests narrate the scene in the same way I have written). “I am not the first one to write this dialogue, it's already there”, he added.