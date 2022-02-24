'Adipurush': Om Raut On Prabhas-starrer's Rs 4 Billion Budget, 'it Is State Of The Art'

The upcoming Mythological drama Adipurush is currently one of the most expensive films to be made in India and is a retelling of the epic Ramayana. Director Om Raut recently sat down for an interview and spoke about the movie's huge budget. The movie also boasts a stellar cast that includes Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Raut said that the budget of Adipurush was huge because the movie included a lot of technology and is a state of art.

Adipurush director talks about the movie's huge budget

In an interview with Variety, Director Om Raut spoke about his movie Adipurush and the budget of the movie. The media outlet reported that Adiprush had a budget of around ₹4 billion making it one of the most expensive Indian film. Raut said, "While it’s an expensive film by Indian standards, it’s not an expensive film given the global standards, because it does involve a lot of technology, which is quite a state of the art and used by a lot of films across the world."

Raut also revealed that he got the inspiration to make a movie based on the Indian epic Ramayana when he saw Yugo Sako’s anime version of Ramayana, The Prince of Light, which he watched at the Mumbai Film Festival in the early 2000s. He said, "If these foreigners can come and make our epic into such an interesting piece, what are we doing?. We should do something like this and I need to tell the ‘Ramayana’ in my own way."

The filmmaker further explained how Adipurush will be different from the original source material Ramayana. He revealed that Prabhas’ character is not called Rama, he will be called Raghav, another name for Rama. Sita, played by Kriti Sanon, will be called as Janaki, while Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana will be called Lankesh. The movie also stars Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film was earlier scheduled for theatrical release in Hindi and Telugu along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on August 11, 2022, but was later postponed due to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.