'Adipurush' Row: Saif Ali Khan Issues Clarification On 'Raavan' Comment

Filmmaker Om Raut's next directorial Adipurush, starring Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, will be hitting the theatres in the country on August 11, 2022, but the film is already facing backlash because of Khan's statement in an interview. Saif Ali Khan who will play Lankesh in the film said that his version of Raavan will be more ‘humane’ and the demon king's actions including the abduction of Sita would be justified in Adipurush.

This statement triggered backlash for hurting religious sentiments. BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday also criticised the actor.

On Sunday, Saif issued a statement and said, "I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the multilingual period saga is an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and features Baahubali star as Lord Ram, while Khan will play Lankesh. Adipurush is being touted as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil"

It is Raut's follow-up project to his blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released in January this year. To be shot in Hindi and Telugu, Adipurush will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.

Raut had previously told PTI that he found Prabhas "perfect" for the lead role in the movie. "His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see ''Adipurush'' in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film," Raut had said.

(with PTI inputs)

