Adipurush Screening Halted Midway At Maharashtra’s Multiplex, Protestors Create Ruckus

Adipurush released worldwide in cinema halls on June 16. While it has been doing good business at the box office in India and worldwide, it has also been criticised for some dialogues, which the makers assured will be altered. Now, in a video shared on social media by news agency ANI, a screening of the film was disrupted midway.

Adipurush is a modern day retelling of Ramayana

A screening of the film was disrupted in Maharastara's Palghar district.

The movie has been criticised for how some of the dialogues have come across, especially those of Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush screening stopped midway

In a video circulating online, members of a few Hindu organisations created a ruckus at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday, June 18. The incident occurred inside the theatre while Adipurush was being screened. The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans and entered into a verbal spat with the multiplex staff. A protestor could be heard saying, "We will boycott those who will insult our gods." They followed it up with Jai Shri Ram chants.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Members of a few Hindu organisations created a ruckus at a multiplex in Nalasopara, Palghar on Sunday, 18th June while the film #Adipurush was being screened there. The protesters stopped the screening of the film, raised slogans and entered into a verbal… pic.twitter.com/b7BBDKPigm — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Adipurush courts controversy over Lord Hanuman's dialogues

Adipurush makers have come under fire for some of the dialogues in the film which have been perceived to be "pedestrian" and "oversimplified". However, lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir defended the dialogues in an interview with Republic Media Network. He said that a "meticulous thought process" had gone into writing the dialogues.

Amid backlash from the public, Muntashir confirmed that changes in dialogues will be incorporated. It will be done keeping in mind the inputs of the public. T-Series, the production banner behind the Prabhas starrer, said in a statement that even though the film is doing good business at the box office, they "value the inputs of the public".

(Adipurush makers confirm change of dialogues | Image: T-Series/Instagram)

The film with revised dialogues will be made available for screening from this week onwards. Produced by T-Series, Retrophiles, and UV Creations, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Saon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Lakshman) and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman).