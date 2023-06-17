Adipurush Team Challenges Critics, Says Film Doesn't Deviate From Ramayana

The recently released Adipurush has become the talk of the town. While many claim that this cinematic spectacular heralds a Hindu awakening, it seems that several commentators are dissatisfied with the portrayal and the dialogue given to several Hindu gods and goddesses. The director of the film, Om Raut, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, joined Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami today to discuss the movie.

3 Things you need to know:

The film has been directed by Om Raut

It features Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita

It has reportedly been produced on a budget of Rs 500 crores

Arnab Goswami highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding the film's accuracy, specifically referencing Manoj Muntashir's claim that not even one percent of the film deviates from the Ramayana. Moreover, concerns have been raised regarding the depiction of the character of Ravana, and his portrayal in the film.

Answering the point of Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, the dialogue writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir claimed, “Can anyone tell me with all honesty in this country of 140 crores that we have spoiled the story of Lord Shri Ram. We have narrated the story which we have read and heard, we have not shown something else as Hanuman ji, we have not shown something else as Shri Ram ji. We’ve shown the story which we have been hearing from the beginning, and nothing has been altered.”

Ramayana or action film?

When Arnab Goswami asked that “Are you making Ramayana into an action film,” the director, Om Raut said, “Ramayana is so large that it’s impossible for anybody to understand, if anybody is saying that they understand Ramayana, then they are fools or they're lying."

He further added, “Ramayana that we have seen before on television is something that I have grown up watching in a much larger format. We are not calling it (film) Ramayana, we are calling it Adipurush because it is one section within the Ramayana, it is the Yuddh Kaand (War Chapter) which we are trying to show and again it is only a small portion within Yuddh Kaand."

(Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman in Adipurush | Image: UV Creations)

Dialogues were not appropriate

When asked about the critics opining that dialogues given to Lord Hanuman were not appropriate, Manoj Muntashir said, “Why only Hanuman ji is being talked about, I think if it should be talked about, then it should be talked about from the beginning, we should talk about the dialogues of Lord Shri Ram. We should also talk about the dialogues of mother Sita where she challenges Ravana sitting in Ashok Vatika by saying that 'Ravana, there is not enough gold in your Lanka to buy Janaki's love'.”

Additionally, Muntashir reiterated that "humare yahan daadiyan, naniyan jab (Ramayan ki) kathaye sunati thi, vo isi bhaasha mein sunaati thi (In our culture, grandparents recite the Ramayana in a similar dialect)" It was also claimed by the lyricist that the dialogue in question was "yeh dialogue iss desh ke bade bade sant, bade bade katha vachak aisi hi bolte hai jaise maine likha hai" (Oral retellers and priests describe the scene in the same way I have written). He said, "I am not the first to compose this dialogue; it is already there."

(Saif Ali Khan as Raavan in Adipurush | Image: actorprabhas/Instagram)

Adipurush, by Om Raut, was released in theatres today, June 16. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon feature in the ambitious Ramayana rework, which debuted to mixed reviews from reviewers and fans. Prabhas and the storyline have received accolades from some, but the dialogue and VFX have drawn criticism from others on the day of release.