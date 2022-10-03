'Adipurush' Teaser Receives Mixed Reactions, Fans Question VFX & CGI Use In Prabhas Movie

After much anticipation, the teaser of the upcoming mythological drama Adipurush was launched in Ayodhya with great pomp and show. Attended by the ensemble star cast including Prabhas along with Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar, the grand event was organised at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya.

A large crowd, locals and fans, attended the event that unveiled Prabhas' character as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The teaser, which shows Lord Ram who is ready to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh, is entrusted with heavy VFX and CGI while trying to give a unique cinematic experience to the moviegoers.

The teaser released by the makers on October 2, received mixed reactions and left Twitter divided with their opinions. While there were some users who were baffled by the VFX and compared it with childhood cartoons, on the other hand, some were completely awestruck by the use of technology and even expressed their desire to watch the film in 3D.

Twitter reactions to Adipurush teaser

To some, it appeared simply like the animated work from a kids’ show. A CGI-created giant gorilla, possibly based on Ramayana character Jambavan, left some unconvinced. One of the Twitter users expressed his views and wrote, "700 crores invested just on the copy of Temple Run," while another disappointed netizen shared snips from the teaser to state, "Disappointed...VFX Like a Cartoon character." A third user echoed similar sentiments and commented, "Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not Ramayan."

Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not ramayan, it's more of a gorilla warfare but not vanara sena and 500cr for this kinda 3rd class output #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/4EbCeiqTnW — S A N T O S H G O T T A P U (@santosh_sg07) October 3, 2022

On the other hand, there were some who were in awe of the storyline and Prabhas playing Ram. One of the users recalled a famous dialogue from the teaser and wrote, "My fav moment in the whole teaser was when he said "it's Ramin time" and then ramin'd all over the place. Truly, one of the greatest teasers of all time.#Adipurush" Another person shared the teaser on Twitter while expressing his love for the visual representation. One user thanked director Om Raut for giving them an amazing film to look forward to next year. Now with the teaser release, fans have pinned high hopes with the trailer launch.