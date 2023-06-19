Manoj Muntashir Explains Why He’s Revising Adipurush’s Dialogues: Not Sitting In My Ego…

While Adipurush continues to create a rage at the box office, some people have raised concerns with certain dialogues in the film. Writer Manoj Muntashir has come under the scanner for lines he has given to a couple of characters in Om Raut's Adipurush. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bharat, Manoj Muntashir explains the filmmakers’ motives behind the dialogues, and the course of action taken by the Adipurush team to redress the issues.

4 things you need to know

Adipurush is a 21st century retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

The film has minted ₹240 crore globally since its release.

Manoj Muntashir is not only the dialogue writer but also the lyricist of Adipurush.

The filmmakers have decided to revise the five controversial dialogues.

Manoj Muntashir explains why he changed the dialogues

In the latest developments, Adipurush filmmakers have issued a statement on June 18 stating that they are ready to rework the five dialogues that have created controversy. Clearing the air on the issue, Manoj Munstashir told Republic Bharat that the movie comprises around 4,500 dialogues, and if people are questioning five of them, then it is his "responsibility to listen to the feedback.” He adds, “I'm not wallowing in my arrogance, thinking, 'I hold Brahma's pen so whatever I write is what is right.'"

(Prabhas headlines the movie Adipurush which hit theatres worldwide on June 16. The movie was released in five languages. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The writer reiterated, “If I do not listen to you then it is my mistake. If the public thinks five dialogues need to change, then it will be changed." Muntashir was asked whether he had taken creative liberties with the dialogues of Lord Hanuman, played by Devdatta Nage. The writer responded in detail, "The depiction of Bajrang Bali has always been a carefree, childishly innocent one - be it in Baba Tulsidas's Ramayan, or the 300 different versions of Ramayan that exist in this country, or even in the vertiable Ramanand Sagar ji's classic tv show. We always see Bajrang Bali being jovial and funny. So when I got the opportunity to write dialogues for Him in a film, I attempted to contemporarise His speech as far as possible, to match his youthfulness and carefree character." The writer further explained that this was a creative effort on his part and had he not attempted it, he would have perhaps not done justice to his creative potential.

Muntashir mentions, “It would have been very easy for me to lift the dialogues from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana and write the same, but I wanted to think differently." “If people are not liking something different, then we will give them what they want," he added. He confesses that even though reworking the dialogues would cost crores, he, along with the director and the producer, decided overnight to change the lines.

Manoj Muntashir hits back at critics

The script writer was also asked if he received any criticism on the dialogues from within the team of filmmakers. Muntashir exclaimed that a script goes through atleast fifty people before making it to the theatres and that “no one had pointed out anything wrong with it." The writer also mentioned that no one in the team made Adipurush with any ulterior motives, or with the deliberate intention of creating controversy with the film's content.