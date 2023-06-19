Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Says A Section Of People Are Lobbying Against Him

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others in prominent roles, was released on June 16 in theatres. Following the release of the film, several peole criticised the makers and writer Manoj Muntashir for the dialogues in the mythological drama, inspired from the Hindu epic Ramayana. However, Muntashir addressed the controversy swirling around the movie in an exclusive interview with Republic Bharat.

Adipurush landed in controversy for some dialogues in the film, especially those of Lord Hanuman's character.

Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir and T-Series confirmed that some dialogues in the film will be altered.

Adipurush earned ₹240 crore gross worldwide within just two days of release.

Manoj Muntashir says a section of people are 'lobbying against him'

Adipurush writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir opened up about how people have been attacking him ever since the release of the film. He was shocked by the response he had received and revealed that he was even called "anti-national" by a section of people for some dialogues he wrote for the film. He was heartbroken by the mails and messages he was receiving on social media.

Manoj Muntashir told Republic Bharat, "This is not the first time these people have been lobbying against me. They have been after me since I started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. It's been going on since the day I proudly said I am a Brahmin, when I advocated for chapters about Mughals to be removed from school textbooks."

He added, "Ever since I started challenging things, a set of people have been lobbying against me and targeting me on social media and I have been fighting against them without any support. My only strength is my audience."

I am proud I follow sanatan dharma, says Manoj Muntashir

On Twitter, earlier, Muntashir had pointed out how his own "brothers" abused him and also labelled him a 'sanatan-drohi'. During the conversation, he asserted his identity as a proud follower of sanatan dharma and said, "A movie is not just made by a single person, but it requires team effort and several stakeholders are involved in the decision making. However, we have decided to change the dialogues and no matter how much money or effort it takes, we will do it for the people of this country."

He added, "We respect the opinion of the public and if they did not like a certain part, we will rectify it. I proudly say that I follow sanatan dharma and I give voice to such opinions in Bollywood. Even if people try to overpower me, I bet that in the next 20-25 years, no one who raises issues of sanatan dharma will be born again."