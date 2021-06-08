Adith Arun's Birthday Marks Release Of 'Dear Megha' Motion Poster; Watch

Dear Megha is an upcoming Telugu language romantic drama film directed by Sushanth Reddy and stars Adith Arun and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Actor Adith Arun celebrates his 31st birthday on June 8 and on the occasion of Adith's birthday, the makers of the film have released the Dear Megha motion poster. Take a look below.

Dear Megha motion poster out now

Dear Megha is produced by Arjun Dasyan under Vedaansh Creative Works and they recently shared the motion poster of the film on YouTube. The video starts with a black and white sketch of Adith’s eyes and mouth and later turns into a sketch of Adith and Megha. Next, colours are added to the sketch and a soft tune is played in the background displaying all the details of the film. The video also shares a message that reads, “Happy Birthday Dear Adith Arun.” Check out the Dear Megha motion poster below.

Taking to Twitter, the actor thanked the team as he wrote, “Thanks #DearMegha Team for the wishes. Stories End, Love Stories don't”. Apart from this, the makers of his yet another upcoming film, Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki also unveiled the motion poster of the movie on the actor’s birthday. Expressing gratitude, he wrote, “Thanks dear #KKMI team for the wishes and a scintillating poster”

Thanks dear #KKMI team for the wishes and a scintillating poster ❤️ https://t.co/txFg3whiLe — Adith (@AdithOfficial) June 8, 2021

A look at how fans wished the actor

Actor Adith Arun is known for his performances in films such as Podhu Nalan Karudhi, Cadaver and Thanga Magan. Numerous fans have dropped lovely wishes for the actor on social media. Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, “many many congratulations to adith arun on his birthday. life will be make happy. HBD Arun Adith.” Another wrote, “HBD to adith arun. many many congratulations for this day. wish you all the best for life. HBD Arun Adith.” A user said, “HBD Arun Adith Arun sir. May you get all the success and happiness in life which you deserve. Long live Sir.” Others wrote, “HBD Arun Adith Happy bday sir Have a great year Filled with success”, "HBD Arun Adith Arun You have a sucessful year full of luck love and jt.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

(IMAGE: ADITH ARUN'S INSTAGRAM)

