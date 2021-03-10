Aditi Rao Hydari And Her Friends Make Hilarious Attempts To Change Lightbulb | See

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hilarious video of her friends attempting to change a single lightbulb. The actor was seen giving a helping hand to her friend who climbed on a stool to fix a round LED lightbulb. As he gets on to fix the bulb, he admits that he is scared of heights. Aditi then asks, "Do you ever know how to change a lightbulb in your life?", to which he responds, "Yes I did, but it is not opening, I don't want to break it".

Aditi reacts saying, "You have to turn it". Meanwhile, the friend's sibling tries to scare him by saying, "the light is on". The friend then finally admits he cannot fix the lightbulb as Aditi requests him to get down. Aditi captioned the story, "How many Hyderabadis does it take to change a lightbulb?!". Take a look at the screenshot of the Instagram story updates here.

Aditi Rao sends strong waves on Women's Day by smashing the patriarchy

Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to Instagram on March 8 and shared an inspiring post on International Women's Day. In one post, Aditi gave a shoutout to "mutual love, respect and kindness", wearing a T-shirt that takes a dig at patriarchy. She also went on to wish all the women on this auspicious day. Take a look at her posts here!

Aditi Rao Hydari on the work front

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train (2021), alongside Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The Netflix film which released on February 26 received a mixed response from critics. She is also currently filming the Tamil rom-com Hey Sinamika, opposite Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film narrates the tale of a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi, and how five years into their marriage, the woman has had enough of her fussy, stay-at-home husband and plans for separation. She will also be seen in the upcoming action-drama Maha Samudram, directed by Ajay Bhupati. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and is set for a theatrical release date on August 19, 2021.

