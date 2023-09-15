Aditi Rao Hydari Calls Siddharth Her ‘favourite Person’ Amid Dating Rumours

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Though the couple has not made their relationship official yet, they are often spotted together at public events and often engage in social media exchanges. In a recent incident, the Padmavat actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video calling her rumoured boyfriend her favourite person.

Reportedly, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating since they starred together in Maha Sundaram.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares an adorable post for Siddharth

On September 13, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram stories to share a short, animated video. In the video, the cartoon character Jerry could be seen swiftly marching towards Tom. The video was headlined with the words, “Me going to disturb my favourite person.”

Aditi Rao Hydari tagged her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth in the post and wrote, “Accurate”, indirectly hinting that Siddharth is his ‘favourite person’. The actress’ post has been doing the rounds on social media.

Aditi Rao Hydari goes on a dinner date with rumoured boyfriend

Earlier in August, Aditi had shared a story on her Instagram profile with a photo of Siddharth and two other friends. She called them her ‘homies’ and posted a heart emoji icon by their side. The actress didn’t mention where they were for their cosy Sunday evening. Despite their several public spottings and social media exchanges, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Sharwanand's wedding

The Maha Sumudaram co-stars were seen together at the wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita, in June this year. In the photo, Aditi could be seen in a golden saree, while Siddharth was clicked in a black bandhgala. Aditi and Siddharth share a close bond with the newlyweds. Earlier this year, they also attended Sharwanand's engagement.