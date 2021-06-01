Aditi Rao Hydari Comments On Ex-husband Satyadeep Misra's Pic With A Pet Dog

Looks like Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-husband Satyadeep Misra has been thoroughly enjoying his time in Mukteshwar where he is reportedly living with rumoured girlfriend Masaba Gupta. The actor took to his Instagram on June 1 to post a picture where he is seen cuddling with Gupta's pet Mila while resting on a couch. Interestingly, one comment caught everybody's attention on Satyadeep's post as it was from Aditi Rao Hydari who complimented her ex-husband's picture.

In the picture, he is seen donning a black t-shirt with glasses on as the pet dog Mila rests its head on his chest. Aditi wrote, "Uffoooooo" as she complimented Satyadeep Misra for the picture. Several other fans also commented on his picture. Maria Goretti also wrote, "Soooooooo cute, I miss my Ninja , boxies are the cutest ..." while Sayani Gupta said, "Awww... Cutie". Fans also bombarded the comment section with compliments and cute emoticons.

Aditi Rao Hydari's love for dogs

Much like her husband, Aditi Rao Hydari is also a pet lover. She has two dogs named Zoe and Gigi and Hydari loves to cuddle with them. Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram reels give a sneak peek into her cuddling sessions with Gigi. In one of the videos shared by Aditi, she was seen lying on the floor while her pet was lying on her. She wore a simple black t-shirt and black shorts while hugging her pet. While in another video, her pets were seen playing around with resistant bands. She simply captioned her post by writing, “#ZoeAndGigi” along with a white heart emoji. She added the song Who Let The Dogs Out to the background of her video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the movie Sardar Ka Grandson. The film features her alongside Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and others. The actor would be next seen in the Tamil romantic comedy film Hey Sinamika, along with Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nakshatra Nagesh. Aditi will also appear in the action-drama film Maha Samudram. It features actors Sharwanand, Siddharth, and Anu Emmanuel. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages and is scheduled to release on August 19, 2021.

