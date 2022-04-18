Siddharth is among the notable actors best known for his films in various languages mainly Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. As the actor recently garnered appreciation for his Telugu film, Maha Samudram, his co-star from the film, Aditi Rao Hydari penned a beautiful birthday wish for him with a memorable glimpse of them together from their movie.

Many celebrity artists and fans took to the comment section and extended their heartfelt wishes to the actor while many others praised the duo's film as well the photo she posted online. Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday wish for Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday post for Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari recently took to her official Instagram post and posted a picture of herself and actor Siddharth from their film Maha Samudram in which they both can be seen holding hands while running on the beach. In the caption, she penned a birthday note for him in which she wished him a happy birthday while referring to him as her 'pixie boy.' She further urged him to always be the way he is and thanked him for the unending laughter and adventures.

The caption read, "Happy birthday my pixie boy To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter Always be you Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah" (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Patralekhaa, Marijke Desouza, among others took to Aditi Rao Hydari's latest Instagram post and dropped in sweet birthday wishes for the actor Siddharth. On the other hand, even the fans wished the actor on his birthday while adding hearts and fire emojis in the comments to depict how lovable and hot he looked in the photo. Take a look at some of the reactions to Aditi Rao Hydari's latest Instagram post.

More about Maha Samudram

Written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the movie is a popular Telugu romantic drama released in October 2021. Apart from Siddharth and Aditi essaying the lead role of Vijay and Mahalakshmi respectively, other notable cast members included actors namely Sharwanand as Arjun, Anu Emmanuel as Smitha, Jagapathi Babu as Chunchu Mama, Rao Ramesh as Gooni Babji, Saranya Ponvannan as Arjun's mother, Ramachandra Raju as Danunjay and others.

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari