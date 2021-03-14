Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals What She Dislikes Most About Food Served On Sets

Aditi Rao Hydari has given several interviews in the past where she has opened up about herself and her acting career. However, in her interview with Zomato, the topic that she spoke briefly about is food. She talked about her likes and dislikes in food and her preferred meals, but one of the highlight moments of the interview came when she talked about how she dislikes the food that is served on sets. She described what repels her most from eating the food from her film sets along with sharing an exception.

Aditi Rao Hydari on what she dislikes about the food served on sets

Celebrities often get asked in interviews about their preferred diet and their likes and dislikes, which is something that many of their fans take great interest in. However, the interview that Aditi gave to Zomato unsurprisingly had food as their main topic of discussion. Aditi opened up about what are the meals that she enjoys the most and even answered some of the tricky, yet amusing questions posed to her. She was eventually asked about what is the thing that she dislikes the most about the food that is served on sets.

She simply replied by saying that “everything tastes the same”. However, she made a point to emphasise that some of the food that is served in the sets of south Indian films has a great taste. She said that there is a good amount of spice in their food and specifically mentioned the food items that she likes from their sets. She further talked about how she orders pizza online once in a while, when she feels the need to “pamper” herself after going through a tough shooting schedule.

Aditi Rao Hydari has been working in films for well over a decade, having worked in Malayalam, Tamil Telugu as well as Marathi films. She got her first major role in Hindi films in Yeh Saali Zindagi, which released in 2011. She went on to work in a number of popular films such as Rockstar, Murder 3, Wazir, Padmaavat and many more. She was recently seen in the Netflix film The Girl on the Train.