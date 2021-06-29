Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Fan Art Pieces; Thanks Them For Their Sweet Gesture

Aditi Rao Hydari is a popular Indian actor who has worked in multiple film industries, including Bollywood. The actor often holds a special social media segment for her fans where she recognizes the fan art pieces made by her followers. She recently posted three paintings and sketches, shedding some light on the efforts put in by the fans to create such mesmerizing pieces. Aditi Rao Hydari also spoke about her own drawing skills, highlighting how bad she is at it.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fan art segment

Aditi Rao Hydari has lately been gaining a lot of attention for her multiple critically acclaimed performances. She posted three fan art pieces made by her fans from different parts of the country. In the first picture, there is a set of realistic sketches that has been created with a monochrome effect. In the next post, her character from the film Padmaavat has been sketched out in different styles. One of the pictures showcases a colourful painting while a few others have been created with charcoal pencils.

In the last part of the segment, Aditi Rao Hydari posted a few coloured pencil sketches with emphasis on the detailing. She has also added a simple drawing at the end and has tagged all the artists who have worked on these pieces.

In the caption for these posts, Aditi Rao Hydari sent out her love to all the artists who have been creating such paintings and drawings. She also thanked them for the efforts while stressing on how bad she is at the art form. She stated that she cannot even draw a tree as it might end up looking like an elephant. At the end of the caption, Aditi Rao Hydari mentioned that she is always looking forward to 'fan art Fridays'. Have a look at the post.

IMAGE: ADITI RAO HYDARI INSTGARAM

