Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Make 1st Red Carpet Appearance Together Amid Dating Rumours

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship over the past year. The two are often spotted together on outings and have accompanied each other on vacations. A video of the lovebirds attending an event together has gone viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met on the set of Maha Samudram in 2021.

According to reports, the two fell in love during the shoot of the film.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make another public appearance

Aditi and Siddharth are reported to be dating since last year. On Wednesday, they showed up together on the red carpet as they attended a fashion event. Additionally, they were spotted posing for photos with each other.

The actress was dressed in black trousers and a white corset top with a train. Her bold lips, open hairdo and sparkling diamond choker necklace added glam to her stunning look. Siddharth, on the other hand, opted for an all-blue suit with a pair of formal brown shoes.

(Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make a red carpet appearance together on Wednesday | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth's relationship timeline

Rumours of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth dating each other have been making the headlines since last year. Reportedly, the couple fell in love while filming Maha Samudram. After this, they attended several events together, including the reception of AR Rahman’s daughter and Sharwanand’s engagement ceremony.

The two are frequently seen on lunch dates, visiting salons and on other outings. Both Aditi and Siddharth have not explicitly admitted to being together, but they have hinted at a blossoming relationship time and again. In fact, one of their dance videos on Tum Tum went viral on social media in February. Siddharth also supported Aditi at the premiere of her web series Jubilee.