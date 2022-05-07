Aditi Rao Hydari To Make Her Debut At Cannes Film Festival; Here's All You Need To Know

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is an upcoming film festival scheduled to take place from 17th to 28 May 2022. It's big for India this year as Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will represent the country once again at Cannes. The Padmaavat actor will be a part of the jury at the 75th edition of the film festival.

Now, as per the latest development, popular actor Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to make her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival representing the innovative global smartphone brand Vivo India.

Aditi Rao Hydari to make her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Opening up about her Cannes debut, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Hey Sinamika, spoke to ANI as she expressed her excitement to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. She said, "I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage." The Bhoomi actor further added that as an artist, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling.

Deepika Padukone added to Cannes' Jury list

As Deepika Padukone is all set to be a part of the jury, the official page of the Cannes film festival captioned the post, "French actor Vincent Lindon is the Jury President of the 75e Festival de Cannes! He will reward one of the 21 films in Competition with the Palme d'or, on Saturday May 28, during the Closing Ceremony.The jury members are : Rebecca Hall (Royaume-Uni / États-Unis), Deepika Padukone (Inde), Noomi Rapace (Suède), Jasmine Trinca (Italie), Asghar Farhadi (Iran), Ladj Ly (France), Jeff Nichols (États-Unis) et Joachim Trier (Norvège)." Have a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to walk the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, 2022

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor will also be gracing the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Sharing the news on Instagram, Diet Sabya confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be attending the prestigious event this year, but it is pertinent to note that there has not been any official confirmation by the actor herself.

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari