Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday: Malaika Arora, Diana Penty And More Extend Wishes To Actor

Aditi Rao Hydari is receiving wishes from fans, family members as well as fellow industry colleagues on her 36th birthday today, October 28. The actor, who has given stellar performances in films like Delhi 6, Padmaavat, Hey Sinamika and many more, received special mentions from Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty and many others as they extended birthday wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, October 28, Malaika Arora shared a throwback selfie alongside Hydari and wrote, "happy birthday beautiful @aditiraohydari." On the other hand, Diana Penty shared a collage of her and Aditi's adorable pictures and mentioned, "Happy birthday @aditiraohydari. Love ya!." Lastly, Athiya Shetty posted a stunning glimpse of the birthday girl decked in traditional wear with the caption "Happy birthday, beauty." Take a look.

According to Pinkvilla report, Aditi will be spending her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth in Chennai. The duo reportedly fell in love on the Telugu film Maha Samudram, and have been often seen visiting each other's places and hanging out together. The rumoured couple was last seen together attending Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch event in September.

More on Aditi Rao Hydari's work front

Aditi was last seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in the Tamil romance drama Hey Sinamika. The film is the directorial debut of Brinda Gopal. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks. She also has an Amazon Prime web series Jubilee in her kitty. The show talks about the early days and the very inception of Hindi cinema. It will narrate the good old days before the industry received the title of Bollywood. Aditi is known for her performances in movies like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, and Bajirao Mastani among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MALAIKAARORA/ @DIANAPENTY/ @ADITIRAOHYDARI)