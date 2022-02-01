Aditi Rao Talks About Fearless Career Choices; Says 'childlike Curiosity' Gets Her Going

Aditi Rao Hydari has not only stunned audiences with her roles in Bollywood films, but has also made her mark in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and other languages. Working across industries has established her as a pan-India actor, while also giving her various opportunities to work with the directors she always wanted to.

Aditi believes that the experience of making audiences go through various emotions in a story can happen in any language, and she doesn't believe in limiting herself.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, the actor also spoke about how easy it becomes for her to slip into a character if the director manages to create a 'strong work environment'. She quipped how she enjoys the feeling of not knowing anything on the first day of the film, when one's like a 'sponge' trying to absorb everything that's happening around.

Aditi Rao Hydari on taking on challenging roles in her career

Over the years, Aditi has worked with ace directors like Mani Ratnam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sudhir Mishra among others, and says it's exciting to live up to their expectations. She quipped that she feels like she's not doing enough if she's not challenged every day or if she's not biting her nails before she goes on set.

With her role in Neeraj Ghaywan’s story Geeli Pucchi, Aditi tried to be 'more expansive and fearless' in the choices she was making. She mentioned how happy she was to see two girls heading the project, which also did 'so good' in terms of the reception it got. "It is important for me to make fearless choices", she quipped and stated that it 'feels great' when it pays off.

She also mentioned how important it is to work from a 'place of authenticity', to explore one's true self, and then push into uncomfortable spaces. However, she said that one has to be 'really kind' to themselves to achieve this. Lastly, she mentioned that her 'childlike curiosity' keeps her yearning for more knowledge and growth.

On the work front, the actor will now be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika. The film is slated to release on February 25, 2022.

