Aditya Chopra To Make Comic Book Series On Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh’s next project Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the most anticipated films. The film is long waiting in the pipeline due to COVID-19. As the ongoing pandemic loosens its grip, the long-pending film is finally slated to release on the big screens on 13 May 2022.

The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Reportedly, Aditya Chopra is all set to turn the quick-witted character Jayeshbhai Jordaar from the film into a comic book series, post its release. The ace filmmaker believes that it will connect to more number of audiences worldwide.

Yash Raj Films to make a comic book on Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Chopra wants to turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book series as the character will appeal to a universal set of audiences, especially to the kids. Adding to which a source close to the development revealed the portal-

“Adi wants to immortalize the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is super intelligent, quick-witted, an unlikely underdog of a hero that everyone will root for and YRF wants to pre-plan how to build this character for years to come. The first thing that they are planning to do is turn Jayeshbhai into a comic book series. They feel the character will appeal to a universal set of audience and Adi wants this character to get immensely popular with the kids!”

Talking about how Yash Raj is betting big on Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the source further added-

“YRF is punting big with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. They know they have a miracle script at hand and they also know that the character played by Ranveer Singh will become the talk of the nation. When you have a superstar like Ranveer playing an endearing, relatable hero who will redefine the concept of heroism on screen, it looks like a slam dunk winner for the ages. One has to wait for the trailer to understand what is coming their way in the form of this film!”

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film will also star Shalini Pandey playing the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi taking on some pivotal roles. As per various media reports, the plot of the film revolves around a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh/PTI