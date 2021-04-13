Aditya Dhar feels film industry will see changes after '50% vaccination is completed'

Director Aditya Dhar who rose to fame with the patriotic drama URI: The Surgical Strike featuring Vicky Kaushal, recently shared his thoughts on the vaccination drives held across the country. As the film industry grapples to get back to normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Aditya hopes that cinema halls will witness a great turnout once 50 per cent of the people are vaccinated.

Aditya Dhar on film industry grappling with coronavirus

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the director who is set to collaborate again with Vicky in the upcoming film Ashwatthama: The Immortal, shared that Indian usually have this tendency of stepping out from their house for some sort of entertainment that is why cinema halls, theatres play a major role in the lives of the people. Aditya hopes that with time to come things will improve at a rapid pace amid the vaccination drive.

He further opined that visible changes will be seen once the vaccination process gets hit the halfway mark in the country. Aditya explained that as soon as the country achieves 50% vaccination in the majority of cities, people will start going to cinema halls, theatres. He also said that producers will also have the confidence of releasing big films simultaneously and it will pick up the pace by June and July when half of the population will be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the director’s next film Ashwatthama: The Immortal’s plot focuses on the story of Dronacharya's son Ashwatthama who was blessed with immortality. The director describes the character as a proud warrior. "Ashwatthama lets his rage create problems along the way", he said. It will show the character's transformation from "negative to positive", says Dhar in a statement.

Aditya Dhar has described the film as a "two-fold vision". He said that the movie will follow the mythological as well as the sci-fi genre. Aditya who has spent two years on the project has intended to make the movie on a reasonably economical budget. "We want to prove that an Indian film is capable of becoming a global talking point", he added.

(Image credit: Unsplash/ Twitter)