Aditya Dhar Reacts To Yami's 'A Thursday' Trailer; 'Scared Of Sharing Home With You'

Yami Gautam has stunned audiences with her intense avatar in the recently released trailer of her upcoming hostage drama, A Thursday. The goosebumps-inducing clip showcases Yami in a negative role, as she holds a couple of schoolgoing kids hostages and takes on a troop of vigilantes on their mission to rescue the little ones. With blazing guns and a hysterical character to essay, fans will witness Yami in a never seen before avatar.

As fans and Bollywood celebrities hail her performance, Yami's husband and director Aditya Dhar has also expressed his views after watching the clip. The Uri filmmaker hilariously quipped that he's 'scared' of living under the same roof as Yami after seeing her on-screen avatar, while further congratulating the film's whole team.

Aditya Dhar reacts to trailer of Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, February 10, Aditya shared Yami's post where she dropped the trailer and wrote, "Suddenly scared of sharing a home with you @yamigautam! Congratulations @behzu @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @pashanjal @NehaDhupia @DisneyPlusHS and the entire team of A Thursday. Can’t wait!". Reacting to her husband's take on the trailer, Yami wrote," Hahaha !!! Nothing to be scared of… see you at home soon. (sic)”

On the other hand, fans heaped praises on Yami for her 'killer' avatar and dropped comments like, "OMG I am so excited", "Trailer looks fab", "goosebumps", "cant wait to watch this masterpiece" among other things. Take a look.

A Thursday Trailer

Meanwhile, the recently revealed trailer showcases Yami Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage. While the motive behind her actions remains unclear, she disrupts the whole law and order situation in the city. The trailer also showcases impressive performances by Neha Dhupia- a cop, as well as Dimple Kapadia, the country's Prime Minister. Actors like Atul Kulkarni. Raj Sharma, Maya Sarao, Karanvir Sharma, Kalyanee Mulay and others will also be seen in pivotal roles. Directed and co-written by Behzad Khambata, the movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 February 2022. Sharing the clip, Yami wrote, "What can one play school teacher do in one day? Well, I'm about to shake the entire nation."

