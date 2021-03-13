Aditya Dhar To Change Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama Location Amid UK Lockdown

URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar is reconsidering his decision of shooting in the UK for his upcoming movie The Immortal Ashwatthama. The decision comes after the country continues to stay under lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As the dates for shooting come nearer, Dhar has decided to rethink the location for the film.

Talking about his decision for The Immortal Ashwatthama's shooting location, Dhar said that the film was supposed to start shooting between April and July 2021. The director is preparing a contingency plan by looking for other places in Eastern Europe, according to Mid-Day. He continued to say that many locations that were proposed in the past are facing various logistical issues. He also mentioned that The Immortal Ashwatthama's shooting location will depend on countries that will open up for shooting. He is also hoping that the crew will get vaccinated by June 2021.

The director also went on to speak about his crew's experience of working from home. Dhar said that he was glad to be able to give his full focus to the pre-production of The Immortal Ashwatthama. "I'm so glad I don’t have to drive down to South Bombay and waste two hours in commute to do 10 minutes of discussion", he said. He said that while physical discussions for pre-production is required, those could be done while maintaining social distancing.

The plot and cast of The Immortal Ashwatthama

The plot of The Immortal Ashwatthama focuses on the story of Dronacharya's son Ashwatthama who was blessed with immortality. The director describes the character as a proud warrior. "Ashwatthama lets his rage create problems along the way", he said. It will show the character's transformation from "negative to positive", says Dhar.

Aditya Dhar has described the film as a "two-fold vision". He said that the movie will follow the mythological as well as the sci-fi genre. Aditya who has spent two years on the project has intended to make the movie on a reasonably economical budget. "We want to prove that an Indian film is capable of becoming a global talking point", he said.

The movie will star Vicky Kaushal who also played the lead role in Uri. Dhar has confirmed that Vicky has started preparing for his role by taking on "multiple forms of martial combat and weapon training". The director said that Vicky's training for the movie started before Uri. Aditya praised the actor saying, "When Vicky puts his mind to something, he outdoes himself.”