Aditya Dhar's Movies From 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' To 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

Writer and filmmaker Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam recently tied the knot. The filmmaker has been involved in many films over the years, either through his songs or through his screenplay. He made his debut in 2019 with the award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Most recently he had been associated with The Immortal Ashwatthama, which would be his second film as a director. Before debuting as a filmmaker in 2019, Dhar has written dialogues for many films and composed lyrics for famous songs. Here's a full list of movies that Aditya Dhar has been associated with so far.

Aditya Dhar's list of movies as a filmmaker

The Immortal Ashwathamma

Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthamma will mark his second movie in Bollywood as a filmmaker. In the movie, he will be collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for the second time. He had worked with Kaushal during his debut movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is set to be a mixture of science fiction and Indian mythology as it is based on the story of King Ashwathamma from the Mahabharata. It is expected to be one of the costliest films made in Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike was Aditya Dhar's debut movie in Bollywood as a filmmaker. The debutant director had taken a new look at filmmaking by dividing the movie into five chapters The Seven Sisters, An Unsettling Peace, Bleed India with Thousand Cuts, Naya Hindustan and The Surgical Strike. The movie featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead with Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kiti Kulhari and many others. With Uri, Dhar received several awards including the Most Promising Director Award at Zee Cine Awards, Most Ponmisisng Debut Director at 26th Screen Awards and Best Director at the 66th National Film Awards.

Aditya Dhar's list of movies as a writer

Aakrosh

Before dabbling in filmmaking, Aditya Dhar had worked as a lyricist and a writer. He had written the dialogues for the movie. Aakrosh cast members featured many stars including Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Reema Sen, Bipasha Basu, Paresh Rawal, and many others. The film was well-received by the audience who gave it a rating of 7 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Tezz

Priyadarshan's Tezz included Aditya Dhar as a writer for dialogues. The film was released in 2012 and featured many star cast members like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Boman Irani, Sameera Reddy and many others. The movie was of the action thriller genre. It did not become a hit amongst the audience who gave it a rating of 3.9 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Other than this, Aditya Dhar has written lyrics for many songs which were included in the movies Kabul Express, Haal-E-Dil, One Two Three and Daddy Cool.

Image: Still from Uri: The Surgical Strike

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.