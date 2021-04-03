Aditya Narayan And Wife Shweta Agarwal Jha Test Positive For COVID-19

Indian singer, actor, and anchor Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal Jha tested COVID-19 positive. The actor shared the news via Instagram and said they are in quarantine. The actor urged his fans and followers to stay safe and continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols. He also asked to keep him and his wife in prayers.

Aditya Narayan tests positive for COVID

Aditya Narayan recently took to his Instagram handle to share the news of testing COVID positive. He shared a picture with his wife and in the caption, wrote 'Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass â¤ï¸'. Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal Jha also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle, informing the same.

Celebrities including Neha Kakkar, Rahul Sudhir, and Adhyayan Suman commented on Aditya Narayan's post. Neha Kakkar wrote 'Get well soon! ðŸ™ðŸ¼' in the comment section. Actor Rahul Sudhir wrote 'Bihari hain tu chill kar'.

Fans and followers of the actor are wishing him to get well soon. Aditya Narayan's fans and followers are wishing him a quick recovery. One of the Instagram users wrote 'Get well soon sir love you'. Here's how the actor's fans are reacting to the post. Several fan pages of Aditya Narayan also reacted to the post. One of the fan pages wrote 'Wishing you both a speedy recovery sweeties..ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ will keep praying for you both....you guys will be super fine super soon.â¤â¤â¤ take careðŸ’˜ lots and lots of love â¤â¤ @adityanarayanofficial.'

Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol

Aditya Narayan is currently the anchor of Indian Idol season 12. He has been with the show for several years now. As the Shaapit actor has tested positive, the question has emerged; who will host Indian Idol?

Aditya was recently replaced by Jay Bhanushali for one week. The episodes will air on Saturday, April 3, 2021, and Sunday, April 4, 2021. Jay Bhanushali shared the news of replacing Aditya Narayan for one week through his Instagram handle.

Promo Image Source: Aditya Narayan's Instagram

