Aditya Narayan Discharged From Hospital Post COVID Diagnosis, Under Home Quarantine

Singer, television host Aditya Narayan who was recently hospitalised post his COVID-19 diagnosis, has now returned home. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor updated about his health status and revealed that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal are feeling much better, though the deadly virus has left the latter weak. The actor shared that he is still in quarantine and will get himself tested on April 12.

Aditya Narayan gets discharged from hospital

Its been almost three weeks since Aditya Narayan has quarantined himself after contracting the virus. The actor who is preparing to return to the reality show Indian Idol 12 soon, told the entertainment portal that he will undergo another COVID test on April 12 to check whether he has recovered or not. Apart from this, Aditya sent out a piece of advice to all the people to abide by all safety norms and stay home. He said that staying home is the only way people can help in curbing the virus spread that is spreading at a rapid pace.

The 33-year-old actor shared that he did everything possible from wearing a mask to sanitizer, yet he could not prevent himself from getting infected. Aditya said that initially he had also changed his gym timings to 6 am in the morning so that he can get away with fitness early morning before anyone reaches, however, nothing seemed to have prevented the contraction.

The singer had shared his diagnosis in an Instagram post where he wrote that soon after they tested positive, the two had quarantined themselves at home. "'Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass (sic)," he wrote.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Pixabay)