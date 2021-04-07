Aditya Narayan Excited About New Dental Treatment, Says 'lost 30% Of My Teeth To Bruxim'

Aditya Narayan is one of the active Bollywood celebrities on social media. The singer has been recently tested positive for COVID-19 and consequently hospitalised, but that has not stopped him from interacting with his fans and sharing his views with them. He has recently posted a story on Instagram, which talks about a new medical development that has been made by scientists regarding tooth growth. Aditya shared his excitement for this news and also revealed how he has himself suffered teeth loss, which has medically been termed as Bruxism.

Aditya Narayan on suffering teeth loss due to ‘Bruxism’

A popular social media handle had recently shared about a new medical progress that has been made by Japanese scientists. The said progress reportedly is a new treatment that can help stimulate teeth growth and that it had been tried on various animals. It has proven effective on these trials, which sparked the interest of Aditya Narayan. Sharing the post on his own story, the singer expressed his excitement for this, as he has himself suffered a condition related to this, called Bruxism. He also divulged that he has lost “at least 30%” of his teeth due to this.

Image courtesy: Aditya Narayan's Instagram

Many would not be aware of what is Bruxism. Bruxism is the medical term that is used for grinding of teeth while not chewing anything, according to medicalnewstoday.com. It can take place even without the knowledge of a person, often during the times when they are asleep. Apart from teeth loss, a person who suffers from Bruxism can also get muscle pain in the jaw, headaches and other symptoms. Extreme cases of bruxism can even result in arthritis of temporomandibular joints.

Having tested positive for COVID-19, Aditya Narayan had recently opened up in brief in an interview to Spotboye about his health condition after being hospitalised. He said that he was experience intense body pain and called the pain “unbearable”. He also shared that his wife contracted the virus a few days later and how he feels responsible for their condition. He called the new and ongoing COVID-19 wave “scarier” than the first one itself.

Promo image courtesy: Aditya Narayan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.