Aditya Narayan Jokes He And Wife Shweta Took Marriage Vows Too Seriously

Aditya Narayan, who along with his wife was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, took to Instagram and shared a brand new picture with wife Shweta. Along with the picture, he added an interesting caption admitting that the couple took their marriage vows too seriously where they promised to stay together in any situation. Take a look at Aditya Narayan's Instagram post below.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have taken marriage vows too seriously

In the picture shared by Aditya, he can be seen sitting on a chair while Shweta sat on his lap. The couple were seen wearing winter clothes and posed with all smiles towards the camera. In his caption, he wrote, “‘In sickness & in health’ à¤‡à¤¸ line à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤¼à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ seriously à¤²à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥‡à¤‚ (we took this line very seriously).” He added a laughing emoji and tagged Shweta. Fans were left in awe and showered his post with multiple likes and comments in no time.

About Aditya Narayan's health update

Earlier, Aditya shared a picture on Instagram while giving his health update with a twist. He shared a selfie in a dark grey shirt and looked at the camera with an intense expression. He captioned his post with a witty note. He wrote, “Covid has taken a toll on me, it has made me sexier.”

When Aditya and Shweta tested positive

When Aditya announced the news of the couple being infected by the virus, he shared a picture with Shweta on his feed. The picture was a throwback selfie in which the two were seen enjoying their vacation in winter clothes. Speaking of the news, in his caption, he wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass,” adding a heart emoji.

More about the couple

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal dated for more than 10 years before they got married. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Shaapit. Aditya announced his marriage with Shweta Agarwal in November 2020. The couple got hitched on December 1, 2020. They tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai attended by a small number of people following the guidelines of coronavirus pandemic.

