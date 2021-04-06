Aditya Narayan Opens Up About 'unbearable' Pain After Contracting COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country and the spike in the number of active cases has rapidly increased in the last few weeks. A number of Bollywood celebrities have announced that they have tested positive for the virus. Merely a couple of days ago, singer Aditya Narayan was an addition to that list when he announced that he and his wife Shweta had tested positive as well. He has recently opened up about his troublesome experience after contracting the virus in an interview with SpotboyE.

Aditya Narayan describes his tough experience of battling coronavirus

Aditya Narayan is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who has briefly shared his experience after contracting the virus in an interview. He revealed that he has been hospitalised for the last few days as the symptoms of the virus began to appear and described how he started experiencing pain in his entire body and thus had to be hospitalised. He described the pain as “unbearable” and shared how he was in tears during his first night of hospitalisation, thinking that he “messed up at the gym”.

The singer confessed that in the initial period of his body pain, he did not realise that was because of COVID as only his right lower half of the body was in pain at first. He suspected the calf tear he suffered last month to be the reason behind that, adding that the only “certainty” about this virus is that it has “no certainty”. Aditya also said that while his wife Shweta got the virus 4-5 days after him, he feels responsible for her getting the virus as well. He also described his concern for his parents to receive the vaccine, given the second wave is “scarier” than the first wave.

Aditya Narayan has been popularly hosting the successful singing reality show Indian Idol. Son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, he has made a name for himself over the years by singing various hit songs. Some of them include Rangeela Re from Rangeela, Mera Naam Kizzie from Dil Bechara and many more.

Promo image courtesy: Aditya Narayan Instagram