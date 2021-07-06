Aditya Narayan Pens Heartfelt Note Celebrating Udit Narayan's 41 Years In Film Industry

Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan shared a heartfelt post on Instagram congratulating his father, Udit Narayan for completing 41 glorious years in the Film and Music industry. Referring to his father as the "G.O.A.T. ❤️" (Greatest of All Time), Aditya shared a throwback picture of his father in his formative days as he thanked the fans and followers for officially recognizing July 5 as 'Udit Narayan day'. In the post, the music maestro can be seen recording his debut song in a studio.

The picture that was reposted by Aditya from Udit Narayan's account was captioned as, "Happy Udit Narayan day to the G.O.A.T. ❤️ #41years Repost @uditnarayanmusic 41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees’ released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab. Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans & well-wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day 🙏🏼❤️". It instantly received love from the father-son duo's followers.

Celebrities and singers like Rohan Preet Singh and Tony Kakkar also reacted to Aditya's post with comments like "respect 🙌🏼♥️,

Respect!!❤️❤️.

Other fans also showered love on his post as they wished his father 'Happy Udit Narayan Day'.

Remembering evergreen songs of Udit Narayan on his 41-year successful musical journey

The singer, who is deemed as the Hindi music maestro and an inspiration for many singers in the industry, is a recipient of three National Awards and five Filmfare Awards. He has been awarded India's highest civil honours like Padma Bhushan in 2016 as well as Padma Shri in 2009 for his contributions to the Indian Music Industry. He also received as many as 20 nominations in his everlasting career

With his music debut in 1980 and collaboration with the father of Indian music Mohammad Rafi, his songs are enjoyed by fans in multiple languages ranging from Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Odia. Here is a list of the top Udit Narayan songs that have made the singer's mark impenetrable.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Tu Mere Samne

Papa Kehte Hai

Pehla Nasha

Jaadu Teri Nazar

Pardesi Pardesi

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein

Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Following his father's trajectory, even Aditya has contributed to some buzzing Bollywood hits in his career. From songs like Goa Beach, Lillah and many more, here are the top 5 Aditya Narayan songs to make you groove-

Lillah

Yaara

Goa Beach

Zindagi

Hey Girl

