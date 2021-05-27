Aditya Narayan Reacts To Father's Remark Calling Him 'childish', Says 'honest To My Work'

After legendary singer Udit Narayan called his son Aditya's behaviour 'childish' for speaking on the controversy surrounding late singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit’, it left the young singer disheartened. Now, during a recent conversation with SpotboyE, Aditya reacted to his father’s remark about him and said that he is “honest towards his work and will always continue to do so.”

Aditya Narayan reacts to father Udit Narayan's remark calling him 'childish'

Sharing his thoughts on the same and sounding a bit hurt because of his father’s comment, the singer said that he is in this world because of his parents and the matter ends here. For every parent, their kid will always remain small even if they grow up. Further, Aditya confessed that he is honest towards his work and will continue to be so. He shared that not everyone has to agree with his viewpoint and he is okay with it.

The controversy began when Amit had appeared on the singing reality show as a judge and revealed that he was asked to praise all the contestants, irrespective of his opinion. According to Hindustan Times, the singer had said that he did what he was told to do and he had asked for the script in advance. But nothing of 'that sort' happened. Aditya, in response to this, had said that if Amit was not happy while shooting, he should have informed the team about the same. Also, in the next episode when Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal, and Roopkumar Rathod graced the show, Aditya asked all of them if they genuinely praised the contestants or they were asked by the makers to do so. Following the same, Aditya was trolled online. Later, his father and legendary singer Udit called him "childish" and "emotional" in context to the controversy.

However, the Kabhi Na Kabhi singer feels bad and hurt about the time and effort he puts into the show and how little appreciation he receives from the people. Sharing his sadness, Aditya explained that he tries really hard to entertain through the show and admitted that the pandemic has hit the household too. Just like the world is grappling with the virus and its repercussions, his family too is going through the same stress and also has too many responsibilities levied on his shoulders.

IMAGE: ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL/Instagram

