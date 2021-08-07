Aditya Narayan Recalls Being Jobless After 'Ram Leela's Tattad Tattad', Read More

Singer and host Aditya Narayan, who dubs himself a workaholic, rang his 34th birthday on Friday. While celebrating his birthday, he sat down for an interview with The Indian Express, where the singer drew a parallel between his now and when he began his career as a host of the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Aditya revealed that he has now become "super famous" and girls try to kiss him. However, this wasn't the case always, he further recalled being jobless despite singing Ram Leela's hit track, Tattad Tattad that featured Ranveer Singh. Read on to know more.

Aditya Narayan recalls being jobless after Ram Leela's Tattad Tattad

Recalling working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in X-Factor, Aditya Narayan managed to join him as the assistant director on Ram Leela. The Shaapit actor revealed that he sang the hit song Tattad Tattad and Ranveer Singh also became a star with the film. He believed that "life would be easy" but despite singing the hit song, he did not get any offers, and thus, he decided to pursue television again "rather than sitting at home." He also started working on his independent music. The singer then revealed that AR Rahman offered him a song titled Mera Naam Kizie in Dil Bechara after listening to his covers on his channel.

Speaking about hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Narayan revealed that since it was a music show, he thought of "giving it a try." He revealed that now he has become "super famous" and girls try to "kiss" him. The singer said that he began getting more television offers and films but no songs before Shaapit. Thus, he decided to work in Shaapit because its director Vikram Bhatt had agreed to make him sing all the songs. Narayan added that he became an actor so he could sing but the film did not work as per expectations. He faced failure for the first time as no one would pick his calls and there were no live shows. He revealed that he had to start from scratch.

Meanwhile, Narayan will be bidding adieu to his journey as a host in the year 2022. He has hosted the singing reality show named Indian Idol for two consecutive seasons- 11 and 12. He is now all set to give music another chance by working on it full-time.

IMAGE: ADITYA NARAYAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.