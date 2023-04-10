Aditya Narayan Reveals He Was Replaced By Another Singer: I am Absolutely...

Aditya Narayan recently opened up about being replaced with another singer. The singer revealed that he had sung the biggest song of the year, but his "rendition was replaced at the last minute." In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that he was extremely upset with the incident.

Calling it the "biggest song of the year," Aditya said that the makers decided to go the conventional way and picked another singer at the last moment. He said, "It is out and a big hit. But at the last moment, the makers decided, and not the music composer, to go the conventional way and pick another singer. They replaced me with the best, so it’s not a bad feeling really. I am absolutely okay with it now. I was upset then, between four-five days, specially when that song was playing everywhere. I knew I had done an equally good job."

'My father Udit Narayan saw this in his generation too'

In the same interview, Aditya Narayan shared that replacing a singer at the last moment is not a new thing. Recalling how his father and veteran singer Udit Narayan experienced a similar incident in his generation, Aditya said that he had heard his dad say that he is excited about a song but then someone else sang it.

"My father Udit Narayan saw this in his generation too. I have heard him a lot of times say that he is very excited about a song but then someone else sang it. The thing with Bollywood is, you are not the creator of the song," he said.