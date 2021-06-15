Aditya Narayan Shares Before And After Pics From COVID-19 Treatment Days; Take A Look

Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan who is currently seen as a host on Indian Idol 12 had tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2021 and also had to be hospitalised for the same. The singer recently took to his social media handle to showcase the physical transformation that he underwent in the past few months and posted before and after pictures of the same.

Aditya Narayan shares before and after pics from COVID-19 treatment days

The singer first shared a selfie picture of himself that was clicked on April 15, 2021, the day he tested negative for COVID-19 after being in quarantine. In the picture shared Aditya is shirtless and has a slight tummy due to staying in bed and being sick and unable to work out. Along with the picture, he wrote, "If you can't love me at my..."

A few seconds later, Aditya posted another selfie picture of himself that was clicked recently on Tuesday, June 15 flaunting his toned body showcasing his physical transformation. Along with the picture he wrote, "You don’t deserve me at my... (heart emoji)" He also added in the caption, "15th June 2021. The day I tested Awesome +ve."

Netizens react to Aditya Narayan's transformation photo

Fans couldn't believe that Aditya had gained a lot of weight during quarantine and was awestruck by the fact that he could shed off the extra kilos in a few months. The netizens were impressed by the singer and lauded him for his effort to get fit again. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and many also praised him for his hosting skills. Take a look.

A look at Aditya Narayan's latest news

The singer had recently made headlines after he was accused of making an inappropriate comment on Indian Idol 12 about Alibaug. His comment did not go down well with the residents of the area and MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar accused the makers of portraying Alibaug in a poor light and demanded an apology. As soon as the accusation was made, Aditya issued an apology and shared that his intentions were not to hurt the sentiments of the people.

A look at Aditya Narayan's Instagram

The singer recently had a fun session with his fans on Instagram in which he shared a picture of himself with the caption "Where there is a will there is a..." and asked his fans to complete the sentence with wrong answers only. His post received a lot of love and hilarious comments from netizens.

Prior to that, the Tattad Tattad singer shared another picture of himself dressed smartly in a smart tux and shared that Indian Idol rated at 3.2 last weekend and thanked the audience and the team for making Indian Idol 12 the number one reality show on Indian television for its entirety of 54 episodes.

IMAGE: ADITYA NARAYAN'S INSTAGRAM

