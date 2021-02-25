Aditya Narayan Shares Cute Picture With Wife Shweta, Says 'Aren't You Something To Admire'

After leaving fans gushing over a cutesy couple photo from their wedding day, Aditya Narayan has yet again shelled out major couple goals on social media by posting a mushy photo with wife Shweta Agarwal. On Thursday, the Indian Idol 12 host gave fans a sneak-peek into his we-time with Shweta from what appears to be a dinner date. After tying the knot with each other in a grand Hindu wedding on December 1, 2021, the newlyweds will soon be celebrating their third-month anniversary, aka monthiversary, on March 1.

Aditya Narayan's wife is "something to admire" for him

Ever since Aditya Narayan's wedding with Shweta Agarwal took place last year in December, the Tattad Tattad crooner doesn't leave any opportunities to give couple goals to fans on social media with their loved up photographs. The love birds are currently having the time of their life by spending the utmost time with each other and Aditya's Instagram handle is proof. Now, earlier today, i.e. February 25, 2021, the 33-year-old took over social media yet again with a cosy couple photo and a lovely caption for his better half.

In the picture shared by him on Instagram, the man and wife looked nothing less than aww-dorable as they flashed their million-dollar smiles at the camera. While Aditya posed for the photo in a well-fitted grey printed Superdry tee, his wife Shweta looked gorgeous in a tie-dye jumpsuit with hints of blue, pink and yellow as she paired it with a satin pink headband. Posting the picture on his Instagram handle, the singer-actor wrote, "Aren’t you something to admire @shwetaagarwaljha"

Soon after Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's photo surfaced online, netizens were quick to flock to the comment section of the former's IG post to shower them with heaps of praise. While one user commented writing, "Awwww so cute. We love you both", another wrote, "Two cuties in one frame". Apart from fans, music composer Sachet Tandon also reacted to the couple's photograph and was all-hearts about the same.

