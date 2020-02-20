Aditya Narayan's Bone-chilling Scenes From 'Shaapit'; Watch

Aditya Narayan was recently seen adorning the stage with his anchoring talent on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Many reports talked about Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's rumoured Jodi and their romance surprised the town like a storm. Apart from this, Narayan has been mesmerizing his audience by his wondrous singing performances as well. The singer has also starred as a child actor in various movies since his childhood.

While rising in his career, Aditya Narayan starred as the lead role opposite Shweta Agarwal in a horror film called Shaapit: The Cursed which his fans loved completely. The movie was released in the year 2010. His acting skills shined through the screen and he proved that he is a multi-talented personality. Fans of Aditya keeps reminiscing his best scenes from the movie. For people who love Narayan's movie Shaapit: The Cursed, here is a list of some of his best scenes.

Aditya Narayan's best scenes from the movie Shaapit: The Cursed

Shaapit is filled with many horrifying scenes in it. This is amongst the best scenes of the film as all the important characters go to a haunted fort to find out good spirits to help them fight the villainous ghost. Aditya Narayan witnesses some of the scariest demons in this scene.

This scene still gives chills to many fans whenever they watch it. This is the last scene from the movie Shaapit and Aman conspires to kill the ghost. The professor who is helping him gets killed in the process. Aman is about to die but he pulls the damn that drains the ashes of the spirit which ends the curse completely.

Other best scenes from the movie Shaapit: The Cursed

Holding the breath scene

The History

