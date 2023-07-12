Last Updated:

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Make It Official? Timeline Of Their Rumoured Relationship

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are reportedly dating. Their PDA-filled photos from romantic vacay in Spain seemingly confirmed their relationship. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are reportedly dating. Their PDA-filled photos from a  vacay in Spain have seemingly confirmed that they are a couple. Take a look at their relationship timeline. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
During a talk show, Ananya Panday said that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur 'hot'. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
In the same episode, the host quipped, "I saw in my party…” and before he could finish his sentence, the actress interrupted and said, “No, no you didn’t see anything.”

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
On Diwali last year, the rumoured couple attended Manish Malhotra's party and posed together for the first time.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
Aditya accompanied Ananya and her family to the FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals. The viral photo  fuelled their dating rumours. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
They walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
In an interview, Aditya's close friend Ranbir Kapoor almost confirmed his relationship. He said, "I know he (Aditya Roy Kapur) likes a girl starting with the letter ‘A’. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
Ananya and Aditya attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception. They twinned in black outfits. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
Before their Spain getaway, they were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They had apparently stepped out for a dinner date. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday
The rumoured couple is currently holidaying in Spain. In one of the photos, Aditya can be seen hugging Ananya from behind. 

