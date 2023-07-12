Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Make It Official? Timeline Of Their Rumoured Relationship

Quick links:
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are reportedly dating. Their PDA-filled photos from a vacay in Spain have seemingly confirmed that they are a couple. Take a look at their relationship timeline.
In the same episode, the host quipped, "I saw in my party…” and before he could finish his sentence, the actress interrupted and said, “No, no you didn’t see anything.”
On Diwali last year, the rumoured couple attended Manish Malhotra's party and posed together for the first time.
Aditya accompanied Ananya and her family to the FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals. The viral photo fuelled their dating rumours.
In an interview, Aditya's close friend Ranbir Kapoor almost confirmed his relationship. He said, "I know he (Aditya Roy Kapur) likes a girl starting with the letter ‘A’.
Ananya and Aditya attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception. They twinned in black outfits.
Before their Spain getaway, they were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They had apparently stepped out for a dinner date.