Aditya Roy Kapur Channels His Inner Child As He Enjoys A Slide At A Party; WATCH

An amusing video of Aditya Roy Kapur was shared by one of his fan accounts recently and has been grabbing eyeballs on the internet. In this video, we can see his crazy side as he channels his inner child by sliding down a slide. Nora Fatehi can also be seen in the video.

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys his time on a slide

One fan account shared a video where Aditya Roy Kapur is seen channelling his inner child as he enjoys a slide while attending a party. The fan account shared a boomerang where Aditya is seen sliding down a slide as Nora Fatehi enters the frame and makes goofy faces.

Aditya Roy Kapur has his arms up in the air and seems to be shouting in excitement while going down the slide. In the caption, the fan account expressed that the video was from Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri’s birthday bash. Take a look at the video of Aditya Roya Kapur here.

What's next for Aditya Roy Kapur?

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the film Malang, which was loved by his fans. It recently became available for streaming on Netflix. For now, Aditya has many upcoming projects under his belt that fans can expect to see him in soon. Some of those films are Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Mohit Suri’s highly anticipated Ek Villain 2.

Apart from this, he will be seen romancing Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s much-awaited directorial comeback film Sadak 2. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will be returning as Ravi and Pooja in Sadak 2. The makers of the film have revealed that the story will move forward from the point it was left at with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

As per media reports, Sadak 2 was scheduled to release in 2020 but will probably be postponed due to the pandemic. Aditya Roy Kapur is reportedly excited to be a part of Sadak 2, and while talking to a leading daily, he called it a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'.

