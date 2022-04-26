Aditya Roy Kapur Is 'still Waiting' For Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor Party; Know What He Said

The B-town couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends at the Rockstar actor's residence, Vastu with the pre-wedding functions commencing on April 13. While it was said that Ranbir Kapoor might organize a bachelor party in attendance of his close friends including Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and more, no news around it made headlines.

Recently, when Aditya Roy Kapur appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the team of his upcoming film, Om, he was asked if he was invited to Ranbir's Bachelor party. Here is what the Aashiqui 2 actor said:

Aditya Kapur makes revelations about Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor party

Sony TV has released a promo video on its Instagram handle which sees Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, film producers Ahmed Khan and his wife and producer Shaira Ahmed Khan, indulging in a fun bander with host Kapil Sharma at his show of the same name.

In the short clip, Kapil asks the Malang actor, "Ranbir Kapoor ne beech mein kaha tha ki agar shaadi se pehle mujhe bachelor party karni hogi aur mujhe teen logon ko bulana hua toh unmein se ek honge Aditya. Bulaya phir ki nahi? (In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor said that if he'll have bachelor party before his wedding then he will surely invite Aditya. So did he invite you to the party)?" To this, Aditya replied, "Hua he nahi yeh party. I am still waiting (This party never happened. I am still waiting for it)." Watch the video here:

Kapil Sharma asks Aditya, 'when will you get married?'

Meanwhile, Kapil pokes fun at Kapur as he said, "aap ko nahi lagta ki aap ka dost settle ho gaya hai. Garmi bohot padd rahi hai aur dhoop mein aapki jawani ka Kapur udd jaye usse pehle aap bhi kar le (Don't you think that your friend is now married and settled, and you should also get married soon)?" This took all the cast members of Om including Aditya in splits.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows with Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony that was attended only by the couple's close friends and family. Those on the guest list included Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and a few more.

Image: Twitter/@RanbirActivity