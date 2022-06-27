Aditya Roy Kapur Knocks Down Wrestler, Defeats The Great Khali In Push-up Challenge; Watch

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who will soon be seen pulling off various high-octane stunts in his forthcoming venture, Om: The Battle Within, recently exhibited his mettle in wrestling. The actor, along with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi, was invited by The Great Khali to the Continental Wrestling Entertainment wherein the Fitoor fame showed off his wrestling skills.

Given the rigorous practice sessions and training required for various action sequences, Aditya has been striving hard on his body to get into his role for the forthcoming release, Om: The Battle Within. And now, it seems as if the actor can defeat anyone with his strength. During his recent promotional tour in Jalandhar, the actor was seen fighting in a wrestling ring.

Aditya Roy Kapur knocks down a wrestler during a fight

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star shared a video on Instagram wherein fans can see how Aditya smacked a well-toned wrestler down after the latter challenged him for a face-off. The video showed how, after the wrestler challenged him for a fight, Aditya packed a hard punch on his face after which, the latter rolled on the floor, followed by his great fall outside the ring.

Excited spectators and fans outside the ring were seen cheering for the actor while hailing his wrestling skills as he pinned down a wrestler. Aditya captioned the video and wrote, "SmackDown in the @thegreatkhali ‘s hood." Apart from this, a video shared by a paparazzi handle showed Aditya and Khali doing push-ups inside the ring.

As they continued the push-ups, actor Sanjana Sanghi approached Great Khali and tried to distract him. In the viral video, she pointed behind Khali, forcing him to turn his head back and kneel, thereby letting Aditya win. After this, Sanjana was seen doing a fist pump.

In the video, the Kalank star can be seen wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt and matching pants and shoes while on the other hand, the Dil Bechara star opted for a black T-shirt under a pink jacket and pants and wore white shoes. Helmed by Kapil Verma, Om: The Battle Within also features Prachee Shah Pandyaa, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Bank-rolled by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, the film will hit cinema halls on July 1.

IMAGE: Instagram/thegreatkhali/adityaroykapur