Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Malang', Margot Robbie's 'Birds Of Prey' & Other Releases This Week

Bollywood kickstarted 2020 with some excellent releases in the first month of the year. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Chhappak, Street dancer 3D and Panga, among others, ruled at the box-office. The second month of the year, too, has bagged a few films to bring on the table. Here are the films releasing on the first weekend of February 2020.

Films releasing on February 7, 2020

Malang

The Mohit Suri directorial, Malang, stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead. The film will also feature Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead cast. The action-romance will unfold a revenge story. The film is jointly bankrolled by T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment.

Shikara

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much-talked film, Shikara, will also release on February 7, 2020. The film will mark the debut of Aadil Khan and Sadia. The film is based and inspired by real-life events. It will narrate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, that happened 30 years back. The director has made the film in the memory of his mother.

Hacked

Popular television actor Hina Khan will also start her film career. The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt under the production banner of Loneranger Productions and Zee Studios. The psychological-thriller will also feature Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra, and Sid Makkar in the lead cast.

Birds of Prey

Apart from Bollywood, Hollywood film Birds of Prey will compete with the above-mentioned films at the Indian box-office. The Cathy Yan directorial stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstea and, Ewan McGregor in the lead characters. The film will be released in English and Hindi.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Warner Bros Instagram )

