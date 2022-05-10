Last Updated:

Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s Crime Thriller Titled 'Gumraah'

Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will soon be collaborating with each for their upcoming crime thriller titled Gumraah.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Mrunal Thakur

Image:Instagram@mrunalthakur


Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming crime thriller film have been titled "Gumraah", the makers announced on Tuesday.

The movie is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit "Thadam", which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep.

Based on true events, the crime thriller features Kapur in a double role while Thakur, last seen in "Jersey", will play a cop.

Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, "Gumraah" is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

"Aditya Roy Kapur has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule today along with Mrunal Thakur, who has kick-started the second schedule in Mumbai. Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon," a statement by the makers read.

READ | Aditya Roy Kapoor's movies that tanked at the box-office

"Thadam" followed the story of a murder investigation by the police, who find two lookalike suspects claiming to not know each other. 

READ | Aditya Roy Kapoor’s best and most popular songs to listen to on his birthday
READ | Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur arrive in style at their film 'Pippa's wrap-up party; See
READ | Mrunal Thakur gives sweet surprise to staff of coffee house who wished to watch 'Jersey'
READ | 'Sita Ramam': 'Oh Sita Hey Rama' song features Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's love story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT