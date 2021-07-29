Aditya Roy Kapur Set To Star In Hindi Remake Of 'Thadam' Releasing In September This Year

Bollywood Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has bagged the lead role in Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani’s Hindi Remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The actor will be seen essaying a double role in the upcoming action thriller which is set to go on floors in September this year. Taking to their Instagram account, the label announced the news, "We're excited to announce our next, a thriller, starring @adityaroykapur in a double role for the first time. Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by Vardhan Ketkar", their statement read.

Last year when the film was announced, Actor Sidharth Malhotra was set to star in the Hindi remake opposite Mrunal Thakur, but he politely opted out of the movie as he wasn't pleased with the screenplay, as per reports. After he left, the makers roped in the Malang actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Kapur set to play a double role in Thadam

In the movie, which is based on a true event, the audience will witness Aditya in a double role for the very first time, playing two completely different avatars. Helmed by debutant Director Vardhan Ketkar, the action thriller is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. In the yet to be titled thriller, Aditya will helm the role of Arun Vijay in the official remake of the 2019 superhit, which also starred Tanya Hope and Smruthi Venkat in lead roles.

Aditya, expressing his excitement to be on board, said that the original movie was entertaining and riveting, leaving a lasting impression on him. Talking about his debut double role, he said that it amounts to 'double the preparation and double the challenge' but he is ready to take it on and expressed his happiness on collaborating with 'Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan' to bring the thriller on screen soon.

Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani also expressed their excitement about collaborating with Aditya on this new venture mentioning that the actor has been loved by the audience in action roles and that he fits the role of a 'strong personality' required for the film's character.

The 2019 Tamil movie Thadam was commercially successful, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year in Tamil Nadu. The film has also been remade in Telugu as Red with Ram Pothineni in the lead role. In the film, police officers try to solve a murder case involving lookalike suspects arrested on the basis of pictorial evidence.

(IMAGE- TSERIES.OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM)

