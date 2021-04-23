Aditya Roy Kapur Takes Over The Lead Role After Sidharth Malhotra's Exit From 'Thadam'

As the Tamil movie, Thadam remake in Hindi created a buzz on the internet with Sidharth Malhotra essaying the lead role, the buzz recently went through a twist with the actor opting out of the project due to some reason. Now, Sidharth Malhotra’s role in the Thadam remake has been offered to the actor, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur replaces Sidharth Malhotra in Thadam remake cast

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the Thadam remake movie announced their project last year, they even revealed how Sidharth Malhotra and Mrunal Thakur will be essaying the lead role in the film and it was slated to hit the screens in November this year. But the Thadam remake cast recently went through some changes when the actor, Sidharth Malhotra stated how he was occupied on his new screenplay and would like to opt-out of the film.

After a while when Sidharth announced his exit from the film, one of the sources stated how Aditya Roy Kapur had been locked in to play the hero of this action-packed movie in which he will be playing a double role. This movie will also mark the actor’s first double role movie ever. The report states that when Sidharth opted out of the project, the makers were on the lookout for a good looking hero who was fantastic with action. It was also stated that though Sidharth was replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur still remained part of the cast. When Aditya Roy Kapoor was approached for this film, he was working on another movie with Ahmed Khan and as he read the script, he loved it and said he loved the duality of characters. The actor has given dates to the maker of the film sometime this year as soon as he wraps up his other project, Om.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s movies

One of the latest Aditya Roy Kapur’s movies includes Om- The Battle Within that is yet to be released. The movie is an upcoming Bollywood action-thriller being directed by Kapil Verma. Actor Sanjana Sanghi will be seen opposite the actor in this movie slated to be released in 2021.