Aditya Roy Kapur To Begin Shooting For 2 Films Simultaneously In January; Check Which Ones

Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur is going to have a busy year as he has numerous projects under his belt. The actor will soon begin shooting for the forthcoming films, The Night Manager remake and Thadam remake in the upcoming days, reported the news agency, ANI. A source told ANI, Kapur will be 'shooting long hours' and pulling off night shifts' to juggle between the projects.

Aditya Roy Kapur to begin shooting for The Night Manager and Thadam

According to ANI, the source said, "Aditya Roy Kapur has packed a slate for this year. He starts shooting for both the projects- The Night Manager remake and Thadam remake- simultaneously in the month of January. He will be shooting long hours and will pull off night shifts to juggle between the starkly different projects."

Thadam remake is helmed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. The original film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and it starred Arun Vijay in a double role along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The investigative thriller revolves around a murder case where the cops find two probable suspects, who look alike but do not know each other. Upon its release, the film was appreciated by the audience and the critics.

The Aashiqui 2 fame is quite excited about the upcoming project. Sharing his happiness in a statement, he said, "I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai, and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon."

On the other hand, The Night Manager is an espionage thriller that has a tense cat and mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer. Released in 2016, the series featured Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the remake, Kapur will seen in the titular character. Meanwhile, apart from this film, the actor will also be seen in another action thriller film titled Om: The Battle Within opposite Sanjana Sanghi.

(Image: Instagram/@adityaroykapur)